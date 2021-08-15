Curfew imposed in Kabul

KABUL (Agencies): The Afghan authorities have announced that a curfew will be imposed in the capital Kabul from 21.00, Khaama Press reports, citing a statement from the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the statement of the acting Minister of Internal Affairs of Afghanistan, Abdul Sattar Mirzakwala, such a measure is being introduced to prevent unrest, to protect the lives of residents of the city and their property. He appealed to people not to leave their homes after 9 pm and to stay calm.