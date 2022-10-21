Current day challenges and cyber secuirty

Recently, President Dr. Arif Alvi addressed a letter to the Prime Minister to recommending a high-level committee of experts to analyze the Cyber Threats and Challenges to state institutions. The President was of the view that Pakistan needs to work hard for the deployment of effective cyber capabilities to achieve national objectives.

The president emphasized that it was important for Pakistan to deliberate on how to develop and leverage its policy by adopting a multifactorial holistic national approach to harness the cyber power with the objective to reduce the national attack surface. According to him, it was essential to attain effective reaction and defense capabilities against any possible intrusions capable of paralyzing our national institutions. The President identified eight areas to safeguard against possible cyber threat which includes strengthening national cyber defenses, regulating social media, preventing foreign intelligence collection and cyber attacks, monitoring of cryptocurrencies, and surveilling of Terrorist organizations.

Realistically, President’s advice became more relevant after the recurrent incidents of audio and video leaks from the Prime Minister’s House, where the most important and sensitive matters relating to national politics, economy, defense and national security are being discussed regularly.

Ironically, there are multiple security agencies and lengthy security and entry procedures in prestigious national institutions located in the highly protected red zone while top-paid cybersecurity experts, policymakers, and defense strategists never exprerssed concerns regarding cyber breaches and loopholes in the existing security mechanisms of these government institutions in the past. In fact, our national security mechanism had always been an incident driven systems which couldn’t assess, forecast, or forestall the threat despite several incidents of website hacking of official websites of government institutions including the FBR.

While the recurrent leak of telephone conversations of fommer and present Prime Minister of the country has raised serious questions regarding the communication security of the country’s top leadership. The availibity of mutiple kind of cell phone divices and celluler companies have posed grave risks to national security while no national policy regarding use of cell phone career, secure mobile phone devices and other communication security procedures for senior government leaders has been formulated so far, while cell phone numbers of top leadership are easily available to everyone for wiretaping.

Historically, information technology had been the most ignored sector in Pakistan, which badly marred the country’s cryptocurrency market, online trading, Computer software and hardware industry in the country. Hopefully, the committee will not only identify security loopholes but also frame a comprehensive communication security policy in the best interest of the country.