Current Salang tunnel insufficient, says President Ghani

KABUL (Pajhwok): President Ashraf Ghani said on Monday a survey was underway to build a new tunnel in the Salang district of central Parwan province and the alternative route needed improved security in Ghorband district, 50 kilometers from Kabul.

President Ghani, who arrived in Charikar, Parwan’s capital, at the head of a high level delegation met with local elders, security officials, women and the youth, a statement from the Presidential Palace in Kabul said.

Admiring President Ghani’s performance, the Parwan residents demanded expansion of the Jabalus Siraj Cement Factory, construction of roads in Charikar, construction of the ring road, dams, launch of development projects in agriculture sector and generation of jobs for the youth.

The president hailed the bravery of Parwan youth in the ranks of security forces and asked the elders to play their role in formation of a regional force.

Parwan province being an import/export gateway needed another tunnel as the current Salang tunnel was not sufficient.

He said work on construction of the second Salang Tunnel was underway and improved security was needed in Ghorband for an alternative route.

The president also stressed over the establishment of export unions and said more export unions meant reduced reliance on loans. He asked Parwan elders to pay attention to exports and processing of agriculture goods.

The president during his trip also held meetings with businessmen, industrialists and discussed with them security, payment of loans, construction of cold storages, and the construction of Sanjad valley’s industrial park. The president heard their demands and complains.

The president thanked industrialists for investment in different areas and added cooperation between investors and the government was main condition for Afghanistan’s development. He said changes in rules and regulations could help investors to a great extent.

He said a network to be capable of proper electricity distribution would be connected in the next 18 months, which would help resolve the power supply issue to the industry.

The president during his trip also met women. The president heard women’s suggestions regarding the establishment of a multi-functional complex for women, launch of programs for their capacity building, women’s rights advisory centres and providing proper security for female candidates.

The president said women’s empowerment was central agenda of the government and respect for the gender was part of national norms and culture.

The president directed the governor and mayor of Charikar to take steps for construction of a multi-functional complex for women.

Later, the president inaugurated the Barik Ab industrial and agriculture park and construction work on the Jabal Saraj-Nijrab road.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghani called the park’s inauguration as a big achievement and said the project would turn Afghanistan into exporter of fruits and vegetables.

The president also talked about the importance of the air corridor with India and the start of exports from Afghanistan to Europe and Saudi Arabia.

The Barik Ab industrial and agriculture park is spread over 5012 acres of land and so far 65 plots have been allotted to investors and the rest are up for grabs.

