Customs officer succumbs to injuries due to assault by smugglers

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Deputy Collector Customs Abdul Qudoos Sheikh, who was suffering from injuries due to an assault by smugglers, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Customs spokesman told media that the customs official was assaulted by smugglers when he stopped smuggling of tiles.

Sheikh was shifted to a hospital in Karachi from Quetta, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased customs officer left behind a widow, and three children.

Police arrested three suspects in relation to the attack.

Inspector General Police Balochistan Mohsin Butt requested formation of a committee for investigating the attack. He wrote a letter to Home Department for including police, customs and Intelligence Agencies’ officials in the committee.