Customs team foils bid to smuggle 5.6 million Tramadol tablets to Africa

F.P. Report

KARACHI : Collectorate of Customs Enforcement has thwarted an attempt to smuggle 5.6 million Tramadol tablets, the estimated market value of which was Rs2.8 billion.

Tramadol, a psychotropic drug regulated under the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), is classified as a controlled substance in numerous countries due to its potential for misuse.

Collector Moinuddin Wani after receiving credible information directed Additional Collector Basit Hussain to use all available resources to foil any attempt to smuggle the drug.

The contraband was ingeniously concealed within an export consignment falsely declared as “towels”. The shipment was destined for Freetown city of African country Sierra Leone.

The goods declaration (GD) for the consignment had been filed with the Exports Collectorate, Karachi, by M/s Ahmad Trading. Initially, the shipment had been cleared through the Risk Management System (RMS) under the Green Channel from the National Logistics Cell (NLC).

A meticulous examination process followed. Under the supervision of Deputy Collector Rabeel Khokhar, the container underwent scanning and a comprehensive 100% physical inspection.

This thorough investigation, led by Superintendent Habib Meo, uncovered the concealed Tramadol tablets, amounting to a staggering 5.6 million units. Alongside the tablets, biscuits were also found in the container, but no declared goods were present.

Customs authorities have launched further investigation to identify and apprehend those responsible for this smuggling attempt.