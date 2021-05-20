Cut off de-escalation paths. What will the defeat of the main Belarusian media lead to?

Artem Shraibman

The Belarusian auth-orities have driven themselves into a rut, from which it is difficult to get out. She is afraid to soften the pressure, believing that if pissed off people are given more freedom, August 2020 could happen again. On the other hand, law enforcement agencies w-ant to constantly show th-eir usefulness against the background of each other, which means that we need to look for new enemies whose heads can be brou-ght to the authorities.

The Belarusian authorities decided to destroy the country’s largest non-state media outlet, the tut.by portal. It might look like a routine report from the fronts of the Belarusian counter-revolution, if not for the unique significance of this portal. No site in neighboring countries and, probably, in the entire post-Soviet space covers such a high proportion of the population. According to the latest data, the audience of the portal before blocking is more than 3.3 million unique users per month, or 63% of Belarusian Internet users. That is, almost all Belarusians who read news on the Internet do it, including on tut.by. Rather, they did it before May 18.

New quality of repression: Like other media out of the control of the authorities, tut.by experienced short blockages during protests, pressure on advertisers, fines, arrests and criminal cases against journalists, persistent offers to owners to sell the business and the deprivation of media status.

With the onset of the political crisis in 2020, many Belarusian online media outlets were completely blocked, almost all the remaining opposition newspapers stopped publishing. Everyone understood that the destruction of the largest independent media outlet was a matter of time. As the deputy editor-in-chief of the portal Olga Loiko joked (she was also detained), the intrigue is now only in order.

Two guns were fired on tut.by. The site was blocked for distributing information from an unregistered organization – the BySOL solidarity fund, which is close to the opposition. The information of the fund was published by almost all mass media in the country, including state ones, but only one thing was decided to close. And the management of the portal and its related businesses was detained the same morning on charges of tax evasion. Allegedly, being a resident of the Hi-Tech Park, the company illegally enjoyed tax benefits, which, however, was not revealed by regular inspections in the Park itself.

The wicked irony is that the Belarusian Silicon Valley was used to destroy the country’s main online media. This is one of the signs of a qualitatively new situation – the elimination of political threats has become not just a priority, but the only task of the authorities. If for this it is necessary to nullify the image of the Hi-Tech Park, the main pride of Lukashenka for modernization, then so be it.

On the history of tut.by, one can also record other important marks of the evolution of the Belarusian government. For twenty years, three obstacles stood in the way of the destruction of the portal. First, the authorities did not want to anger millions of readers, believing that the site, although not controlled, does not position itself as an enemy of the regime and is ready to comply with regularly changing laws.

But the polarization between Lukashenka’s supporters, who are dominated by TV viewers, and his opponents, mainly Internet users, has become so sharp that this argument has disappeared, there is no one to flirt with anymore. The same applies to the risk of spoiling relations with the West, which are already at their lowest point in all the years of Belarusian independence.

Secondly, there used to be people inside and around the system who blocked the attempts of the hawks to recoup tut.by. It did not always work out, but the total nomenclature weight of such people was enough not to bring matters to the brink. Today, due to the atmosphere of not only the besieged, but also the fortress infiltrated by the enemies, the opponents of repression remaining within the system cannot object to such initiatives of their colleagues. This is fraught with suspicions of disloyalty, which today are severely punished.

Finally, thirdly, when there are no serious political threats, the opposition is weak and unpopular, the people are apathetic, and the system is vigorous and confident, the independent media even help authoritarian authorities to compensate for the lack of feedback. They identify social problems that can be resolved before they become politicized. But after 2020, there is no safe criticism left in the perception of the Belarusian authorities. The risks are no longer virtual.

Deepening the split: The consequences of the defeat of the country’s main portal will be long-term. Its more than three million audience will not go to the state media, which today began to work in the mode of daily calls for the massacre of the “fifth column”. Readers will go to other independent sites.

There are still a few such large publications – onliner.by, nn.by, as well as blocked but accessible via VPN naviny.by, euroradio.fm, svaboda.org, belaruspartisan.by, belsat.eu and others. Although those of them who have editorial offices in the country will now either wait for the fate of tut.by to repeat itself, or go into self-censorship.

But mainly the audience will go to social networks and telegram channels, where now, apparently, the editorial office of tut.by will settle down. And if the authorities can theoretically block Youtube, Instagram or Facebook, everything will be more complicated with Telegram, as the Russian experience has shown.

The more clandestinely the content is created, the less effort its authors and editors spend on fact-checking, attempts to remain neutral, adherence to journalistic ethics and today’s Belarusian laws. By shutting down classic media outlets with full-time editorial offices and offices at well-known addresses, the authorities are pushing millions of their readers to even more polarized positions.

And in the case of the closure of tut.by, it is also a fragmentation of media consumption, because the portal was something like a nationwide public sphere. Now people will leave for their information islands of varying degrees of radicalism.

Rut with an obscure end: The pressure on the media is only a part of the general tightening of the screws for many months by the Belarusian authorities. Mass repression has become not just a background for a political crisis, but its key driver, because it postpones the way out of the impasse.

More than 35 thousand people have been detained, thousands have reported torture and abuse, more than 400 people are now considered political prisoners. More than 3000 criminal cases with a political color have been filed. Penalties are now included in the payment of fines for protesters (“financing riots”), access to the roadway during past rallies, rudeness towards officials in social networks and chats.

The dismissal of disloyal doctors, cultural workers, security officials, teachers, scientists and the expulsion of students have become commonplace. Administrative arrests are issued for protest stickers on laptops, photographs of security forces’ equipment, protest-colored clothing and umbrellas, red-and-white paper snowflakes on the windows, candles placed outside churches on the day when someone from the opposition called for candles to be lit there. In isolation wards, special conditions are created for those detained on political charges.

Those leaving 24 hours a day report beatings, denial of medical assistance and receipt of bed linen, severely overcrowded cells, constant confiscation of books and other personal belongings. According to a March poll by the German ZOiS Institute, up to 20% of respondents (residents of Belarusian cities with Internet access) reported that they either themselves faced state violence, or they have such friends or relatives.

Mutual hatred reproduces itself and destroys the request for compromises in the exit from the political crisis. Any hypothetical opposition leader who now tried to take the path of reconciliation with the authorities would lose the support of his supporters.

The authorities have driven themselves into a rut, from which it is very difficult to get out. She is afraid to soften the pressure, believing that if pissed off people are given more freedom, August 2020 could happen again. On the other hand, law enforcement agencies want to constantly show their usefulness against the background of each other, which means that we need to look for new enemies whose heads can be brought to the authorities.

As long as all the stimuli are set to continue the reaction, it is difficult to imagine what can stop the ice rink. There are often speculations that the system will begin to devour itself: the security forces will destroy not only disloyal business, but also any one they like, they will spill over into the state apparatus and throw it out of balance. Such a development of events in some form is quite possible, but its timing and mechanics are not obvious today.

The West does not have sufficient leverage, and even the most powerful sanctions possible would rather push Minsk towards more repressiveness than submission and loss of face. The Kremlin is not interested in Belarusian repression, especially given a similar trend, but at an earlier phase at home.

The atmosphere of the Cold Civil War, the regular disclosure of conspiracies and terrorist plans of the opposition are pushing Lukashenka not only to more repressiveness, but also to endlessly postpone the political reform promised to Moscow or make it extremely decorative. Since de-escalation becomes almost impossible, society becomes polarized, more and more people appear who are not ready to forgive the authorities, the likelihood increases that the Belarusian crisis will enter another round of spontaneous escalation of violence, or, to put it more simply, breakage of the thread.