CWDP clears 29 development projects

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Saturday cleared 28 development projects worth Rs 309.14 billion. The CDWP met under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal, said a press release.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Planning Ministry, members Planning Commission and representatives from the various ministries. The forum principally approved the Program for Flood Response Through Reconstruction of Education Facilities in Sindh, assisted by JICA worth Rs 1.566.628 million Establishment of One Stop Service Center for Special Economic Zones worth Rs698 million.

The meeting also approved the Modernization of Academic & Research Facilities for Students at MUET, Jamshoro worth Rs2000.368 million, Immediate Needs for Artistic Innovation and Technology Integration at Aror University of Art, Architecture, Design & Heritage Sindh worth Rs Rs964.305; Up-Gradation & Improvement of People Nursing School, Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences, Jamshoro worth Rs786.149 million.

The CDWP also approved the Up-Gradation of HPT Rawat Transmitting Station by Installing A 1000 Kw DRM-Enabled Medium Wave Transmitter Under Foreign Funded Grant worth Rs 4,000.000 million; the Establishment of Polytechnic Institute for Boys at Skardu (Baltistan Region) worth Rs 978.929 million, Infrastructure Development of Islamabad Techno polis worth Rs 7,338.000 million; Construction of Audit House, Lahore worth Rs 1,997.675 million; Women on wheels worth Rs4,476.170 million.

The meeting approved the Construction of the Interchange on Lahore-Karachi Motorway (M-3) at Bucheki-Nankana Road in the Name of Rai Mansab Ali Khan Kharal worth Rs 1,332.605 million; construction of Lundianwala Interchange on Lahore–Abdul Hakeem Motorway (M-3) worth Rs 1706.688 million; construction of Road from More Khunda to Habo By Bala, District Nankana Sahib worth Rs5,680.358 million and dualization of road from Chistian to Chak no 46/3R via Dahrnawala (41.154 km) including two-lane Link Road from Dahrnawala to Chak 175m (4.859 km) worth Rs8,962.000 million.

Rehabilitation and Special Repair of Track Maintenance Machinery worth Rs5,532.157 million construction of Road from Main Duki Road to Kharshang via Baghaw and Shinlaiz Sanjavi District Ziarat worth Rs1,501.566 million and dualization of the road from Larkano to Lakhi worth Rs4,925.462 million also approved by the CDWP.

The construction of Sunni Gar Dam (revised) Rs5,114.782 million; establishment of the Institute of Sports worth Rs 2100.836 million, challenges faced to address the Out of School Children OOSC worth Rs 25000 million and Strengthening of the University of Narowal (revised) worth Rs 3522.785 million was also approved.

The forum referred several projects to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for approval which includes Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Human Capital Investment Project, KP-HCIP, (revised Health Component) worth Rs24,224.921 million, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Investment & Institutional Support Project worth Rs11,0700.000 million; PC-I for Construction of Abdul khel- Dhakki-Kallurkot Road; D.I Khan Development Package worth Rs14,257.294 million; I Khan Road Development Package Construction of Road from Isa Khel – Lakki Marwat Road, worth Rs13,825.600 million, construction of Harnai to Sibi Road via Spin Tangi District Sibi worth Rs 19,092.984 million; Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme worth Rs 17500.030 million and Prime Minister High-Tech Skills Training & Global Skills worth Rs 19,330.00 million.