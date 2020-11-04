Cyber command: An intel agency in military clothing?

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: Although they have often been described in military terms, offensive cyber operations are best understood as an evolution in intelligence activities, argues a new article in the Journal of Intelligence and National Security.

Military and intelligence operations function under the authority of different statutes.

U.S. Cyber Command’s authority to run offensive cyber operations may rest on shaky foundations if they’re truly intelligence — and not military — activities.

“Whether state-based or non-state, motivated by political interest or economic gain, most cyber actors are preoccupied with collecting and protecting secrets, at least to facilitate tactical intrusion if not to obfuscate attribution. In short, cyber operations look a lot like intelligence operations,” writes Jon Lindsay, a professor at the University of Toronto.

But with Cyber Command, we “find ourselves in a surreal situation in which the very organization that is pioneering intelligence operations at an unprecedented scale refuses to describe itself as an intelligence organization,” writes Lindsay.

Treating cyber operations like military actions may also ultimately make them less effective and potentially even counterproductive, argues Lindsay.

The military’s emphasis on swift action and scale could result in “overzealous” cyber operations, he writes, that could, among other concerns:

Heighten cross-national tensions.

Politicize national security organizations.

Compromise legitimate intelligence objectives. (Axios)