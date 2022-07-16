Cyber Felonies and rulers’ philosophy

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has directed the Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to tighten the noose against cybercriminals. The Interior Minister issued these directives during a high-level meeting attended by top Brass of Security and Intelligence agencies, civil administration and Chairmen NADRA, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). Rana Sanaullah said that the government could not allow people to tarnish the image of citizens on social media through derogatory content and character assassination. He said the presence of immoral and offensive content on social media threatened peace and harmony in society. The Minister vowed that strict and indiscriminate action would be taken against those involved in such crimes. According to reports, a working group was formed to make necessary amendments to The Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016 on the issue of defamation through harassment and immoral content proliferation to discredit individuals.

The emergence of modern technologies and the latest innovations in the field of computers and the Internet has transformed the world into a Global Village. This unprecedented and rapid development not only brought unimaginable luxuries, comforts, and pleasures for mankind but also introduced new trends and techniques in street crimes, computer hacking, and misuse of social media for abuse and propaganda purposes. Cybercriminal activities are equally happening in all parts and countries of the world including Pakistan, however, the use of social media for character assassination and political propaganda has attracted particular attention from policymakers due to its impact on the governments, politics, and the general public. Currently, computer and cell phone hacking for secret theft, online fraud, fake online investment scams, and spongy reward schemes are common in the country and hundreds of thousands of people had lost their valuable assets at the hands of these criminals squads.

According to reports, several organized criminal gangs are operating in the country that have access to the official data of NADRA, certain private banks, and cell phone companies, which they tactfully use to fraud the citizens while LEAs are engaged in the subservience of the bureaucrats and politicians. Neither the government nor respective institutions including the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), PTA, FIA, or Police have initiated any public awareness campaign or preventive legal and administrative measures to curb this mounting curse in society. Although, there are various laws to deal with the threat of cyber crimes which include the Electronic Transmission Act-2002, Electronic/Cyber Crime bill-2007, and Prevention of Electronic Crime Act-2016.

Although, cyber crimes and online frauds are at the peak, however, our Political leadership and LEAs considered them less important and took up the idea of strengthening the PECA regime which was introduced by the PML-N in 2016, reinvented by the previous government, and is now being sharpened by the sitting to tight the ropes of their critics. Social media crimes have put a very bad impact on our society, while hate speech and character assassination have also become a tool to defame and discredit the opponents in the community. Hackers and fraudsters are openly using the Internet for online fraud and money theft. Apparently, the government should utilize its energies in the implementation of the existing laws and castigation of connoisseurs instead of opening a new Pandora box in the country.

