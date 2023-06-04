Cyclone Biparjoy: Sindh govt orders evacuation

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to evacuate residential areas and other human settlements located near the coast areas of Sindh, including Badin and Thatta. This decision comes as Cyclone Biparjoy, a powerful weather system looming over the Arabian Sea, poses threats.

The cyclone came within 690km of Karachi on Monday, with winds in the storm traveling between 180 to 200 km/h. According to the latest update from the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Cyclone Biparjoy, also known as ESCS Biparjoy, has tracked further northward over the past 12 hours. It currently lies near Latitude 19.5N, longitude 67.6E, at a distance of about 600km south of Karachi and 580km south of Thatta.

The cyclone is likely to continue moving north until June 14, and then turn northeast, crossing between southeast Sindh and Indian Gujarat on June 15 at noon. The Met Office has classified Biperjoy as a severe storm, showing no signs of weakening. Winds in the center of the storm are blowing at a speed of 180 to 200 kilometers per hour, while the sea surface temperature ranges from 30 to 32 degrees Celsius.

However, waves have reached heights of 30 to 40 feet in the center of the storm. Thatta, Sajawal, and Badin are currently facing the highest risk from the approaching storm. The residents of Thatta are experiencing severe fear and panic as they brace for the potential impact. However, it is concerning to note that no steps have been taken to initiate the evacuation of residents living on offshore islands, leaving them vulnerable to impending danger.

Furthermore, the absence of established relief camps raises significant concerns about the readiness to rescue and provide support to affected citizens. The impact of Biparjoy will keep the city hot, with the temperature reaching 40 degrees Celsius. The temperature in the city is likely to reach 40 degrees Celsius today due to the cyclone. Additionally, the cessation of sea breezes will make it feel like 41 to 42 degrees. Strong winds are expected to blow in the city from June 13 to June 15.

Alongside the strong winds, there is a possibility of heavy showers in various parts of Sindh, including Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Mirpur Khas.

The road leading from Seaview to Village has been closed to traffic due to the cyclone. Both tracks of the road have been closed for traffic as a precautionary measure in view of the cyclone. In light of Biparjoy, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Karachi commissioner to discuss security arrangements across the city. During the meeting, he issued the following orders to the administration. Unnecessary movement of citizens should be stopped during hurricanes and expected rains. Hospitals should be kept on high alert.

Municipal bodies and district administrations should keep the control room active 24 hours a day. The concerned authorities should immediately remove the billboards from the city. KMC, DMC, Water Board, and PDMA have made drainage arrangements more efficient. Relief camps should be established in Ibrahim Haidari, Mubarak Village, and the surrounding areas.

Amid the cyclone threat, Commissioner Karachi has imposed Section 144 on going to the sea as the cyclone is about 910kms away from the port city. According to the notification, bathing, and hunting in the sea will be banned, and fishermen in the sea are also at risk, the ban will be imposed from June 11 until further order.

The Balochistan government has imposed Section 144 across the coastal areas, and all hospitals have been put on high alert. In addition, the leaves of employees in all relevant departments have been canceled. Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has instructed the Makran Commissioner and Kalat Commissioner to oversee the implementation of storm response measures.

A day ago, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah stated that the areas of Thatta, Sajawal, and Badin face the highest risk from the storm. He said he has also communicated with the Pakistani Army regarding the potential evacuation of residents in those areas, urging them to make necessary arrangements. The individuals who need to be evacuated have already been identified.

Approximately 8 to 9 thousand families are expected to be relocated to safer locations, preferably to paved areas. While the exact categorization of the storm is unknown, the Sindh government is making every effort to address the situation. Instructions have been given to the commissioner in Karachi to secure billboards and other vulnerable structures. He expressed his continuous coordination with various forces, including the Corps Commander Karachi, Hyderabad authority, and DG Rangers, to collectively face the natural calamity and minimize damage while preventing any loss of life.