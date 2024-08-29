Cyclone threat keeps authorities, populace in Sindh on their toes

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) : A potential cyclone, which developed over the Rann of Kutch in India, is expected to emerge along the Sindh coast on Friday, says the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The system is likely to move west/southwestwards and emerge into northeast Arabian Sea along Sindh coast.

Amid the alarming situation, the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued an alert of a tropical storm in Sindh as more heavy to very heavy rain-wind and thunderstorms are expected in the next 24 hours (Friday-Saturday).

“A deep depression over Rann of Kutch, India is approaching west-southwest of Pakistan about 277km southeast of Karachi. The system is likely to move west and southwest and convert into a tropical storm.

“Wind speeds are expected to reach 30-40 knots, gusting higher. The estimated central pressure is 990 hPa, with further changes expected over the next 24 hours,” the NDMA news release said.

Under the influence of this weather system, widespread rains, wind and thunderstorms with very heavy to isolated heavy falls are likely in Tharparkar, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Matiari, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad districts and Karachi division till Aug 31 with occasional gaps.

The storm is likely to result in urban flooding in the urban centres. Heavy rainfall is likely to trigger flash floods in local drains and hill torrents of Balochistan in the coming days.

The NDMA urges all relevant authorities and the public to take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impacts of the weather system. It issued instructions to all relevant departments to stay alert and mobilise resources to ensure a swift response to any arising situations.

Fishermen and sailors are advised not to venture into open seas during these days.

“Residents of these areas are advised to remain vigilant and follow guidance from local authorities. Stay informed by keeping track of weather updates and alerts.

“The public is advised to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities. The NDMA advises the public to stay informed and download ‘Pak NDMA Disaster Alert’ mobile app for timely alerts and closely monitor weather reports,” it said.

SCHOOLS CLOSED IN KARACHI

The Karachi city administration decided to close all public and private schools on Friday.

According to a handout from the Karachi commissioner’s office, Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi issued orders to close all public and private schools in all districts of Karachi on Friday, Aug 30, in light of the Meteorological Department’s advisory.

The Meteorological Department forecast heavy rainstorms in Karachi and most parts of Sindh.

The strong monsoon system near Tharparkar and India’s Rann of Kutch may penetrate into Karachi, Hyderabad and other districts, bringing torrential rains with thunderstorm, the Met Office said.