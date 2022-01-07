Czech cabinet will revise relations with Russia, China

PRAGUE (TASS): The revision of the Czech Republic’s relations with Russia and China is envisaged by the program statement of the new government of the republic. The cabinet of Prime Minister Petr Fiala, which took office on December 17, 2021, published it on its website .

“We will revise [the Czech Republic’s] relations with Russia and China,” the 52-page document says.

The Cabinet also plans to submit to the parliament of the republic a draft of its own “Magnitsky law” by the end of 2023.

It will allow the Czech Republic to impose its own sanctions against individuals and legal entities responsible for human rights violations.

Orientation towards the European Union and NATO, as follows from the mission statement, are the main priorities of the Fiala government.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a policy statement on Thursday. It will be submitted on January 12 for approval by the Chamber of Deputies (lower chamber) of the republic’s parliament.

The government will simultaneously ask the deputies to express their support.

The Czech government was made up of political forces that won the parliamentary elections in October from the party coalition Together, which includes the Civil Democratic Party, Christian Democrats and Tradition. Responsibility. Prosperity – 09, as well as the Pirate Party, which formed an electoral coalition with centrist movement “Heads and Independents”.

The Cabinet relies on the support of 108 out of 200 deputies of the lower house of the national parliament.