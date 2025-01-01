Czech Republic reopens Damascus embassy to help US

DAMASCUS (AFP): The Czech Republic, whose embassy has represented the United States in Syria since 2012, has reopened its mission after closing it last month following a coup that toppled longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad.

The Czech Republic has represented the US and other Western countries in Syria after nations closed their embassies because of the civil war.

“We restored the activities of our embassy over Christmas,” Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said late Thursday. “The head of the section in charge of US affairs is back,” he said, adding that Blinken had recently called him to “make sure that we are going to continue” the service.

He said Prague, a staunch supporter of Israel in the Middle East and of Ukraine battling a Russian invasion, is currently “tiptoeing” when it comes to the situation in Syria.

“The officials forming the new Syrian government are on different sanction lists over their past,” Lipavsky said. “But they are openly declaring they want to re-establish ties with the world, and I think we should answer the call, for instance, in order to get the Russians out of Syria,” he added.

Russian troops, which intervened in al-Assad’s favor during Syria’s civil war in 2015, are still stationed in the country.