Czech will not respond to Russia’s note on the ban on transferring Soviet weapons to third countries

PRAGUE (RIA Novosti): The Czech Foreign Ministry will not respond to the Russian note on the inadmissibility of providing weapons of Soviet origin to third countries, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Saturday.

“The Czech Foreign Ministry received a note (RF) stating that weapons of Soviet origin should allegedly not be provided to third countries without Russia’s permission. The (Czech) Foreign Ministry did not respond to this note and will not respond due to the fact that this is factual nonsense and that for this material (in the documents) does not contain a clause on re-export. This is another false way for Russia to seek the termination of our support for Ukraine,” the Foreign Minister said, quoted by the ChTK news agency.

According to Lipavsky, military and other assistance to Ukraine clearly meets the strategic interests of the Czech Republic.

According to local media, after February 24, the Czech Republic sent T-72 tanks, which were in army warehouses in the republic, as well as other military equipment of Soviet and Czechoslovak production, to Ukraine in the form of assistance.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.” According to the Russian Defense Ministry, as of March 25, the Armed Forces completed the main tasks of the first stage – they significantly reduced the combat potential of Ukraine. The main goal in the Russian military department was called the liberation of Donbass.

