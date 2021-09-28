Czech’s protectionism

Western media has reported that Czech President Milos Zeman signed a law that excludes the participation of Russian and Chinese companies in the creation of a new power unit at the Dukovany Nuclear Power Plant. According to reports, the technology of those countries will be used by Czech Republic for construction of nuclear power plant that have joined the international agreement on state orders in 1996. The Czech Republic is intended to announce a tender for the construction of a new power unit after the parliamentary elections scheduled in October this year. Currently, the Dukovany nuclear power plant has four power units with VVER-440 V-213 reactors and Czech government wants to add a new fifth unit in the plant. According to an estimate, the construction of the plant would cost $6-7.3 billion. Presently, several international nuclear power companies have submitted applications for construction including Russian state corporation Rosatom, American Westinghouse, China General Nuclear Power, French EDF and South Korean KHNP.

In fact, the bilateral relations of Czech Republic with Communist states remained tense during recent years. Previously, Czech Republic accused the Russian Military intelligence Service (GRU) of involvement in explosions at military installations in Vrbetice during 2014. According to reports, Czech authorities believed that the two main suspects involved in the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal were also involved in the explosion in Vrbetice ammunition Depots. Resultantly, Czech Republic expelled 18 Russian embassy officials from the country. While Russia swiftly responded and declared 20 employees of the Czech diplomatic mission persona non grata (PNG) and returned them back to their country. Czech Republic also banned Chinese Nuclear firms and Russian state owned Rosatom from the list of contenders in April 2021.

Apparently, Czech lawmakers are afraid of Moscow and Beijing that those nations pose a threat to the country’s security. Therefore, Czech authorities have adopted a Security centric approach which is likely to hinder the pace of development, businesses, and tourism in the country. Protectionism has influenced the Czech lawmakers so heavily that banning villains did not satisfy their fear, so they approved the law to shut all windows for their rivals.