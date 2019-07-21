D.I Khan: Two policemen among six people martyred in terrorists attack

F.P. Report

DI KHAN: At least six people including two policemen were martyred when armed terrorists stormed a police check-post in Kotla Syedan, a town and union council of Dera Ismail Khan district, on Sunday.

In a separate tragic incident, four people were killed and eight others sustained critical wounds when a burqa-clad woman exploded herself at the main gate of a hospital inside trauma the Centre of District Headquarter Hospital in D.I Khan while injured policemen were being shifted there for medical attention.

Immediately, the injured persons were rushed to the CMH Hospital.

According to police officials, the suicide bomber exploded herself when a Rescue 1122 vehicle entered in the hospital carrying dead bodies of a police constable.

According to Bomb Disposal Squad officials, around 7 to 8 kilograms of explosive material was used in the IED explosion.

To prevent the situation from deteriorating further, security personnel cordoned off the site of the incident and launched search operation, and several police pickets have been set up at different locations in the region.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.