Da Afghanistan Bank protected Afghani value

KABUL (TOLOnews): Da Afghanistan Bank said that the value of the Afghani in 2023 has increased by 26.4 percent compared to the previous year.

Haseebullah Noori, the spokesperson of Da Afghanistan Bank, emphasized that this bank is trying to protect the afghani against foreign currencies by implementing better monetary policies.

Reportedly, implementation of better monetary policies, promotion of Afghan currency in the country, prevention of foreign currency smuggling, prevention of unnecessary expenses at the government level, increase in exports, and the initiation of some national and international projects in the country are the factors that have contributed to the stability and increase of the afghani currency value.

“Currently, the afghani is one of the most stable currencies in the region and we are trying to make more progress in the field. The afghani has increased by 26.4% in 2023 compared to 2022, which is a great achievement for Da Afghanistan Bank,” said Haseebullah Noori.

The Union of Money Exchangers of Sarai Shahzada said that the value of the afghani has increased due to the lack of liquidity in the country’s markets.

“Currently, the dollar is high, the Afghani is low, there is supply and demand in everything…,” said Ibrahim Khan Zadran, head of the union.

Some economists said that the increase in the Afghan currency value will also affect the decrease of the prices. “The increase or decrease of afghani currency will harm the citizens of the country. The Islamic Emirate should make a procedure and solution because the increase or decrease of the Afghani destabilizes the market,” said Mohammad Nabi Afghan, an economist.

“The goods that enter Afghanistan can have a positive effect because the more the Afghani loses its value against foreign currencies, the more expensive the goods will be for the consumer,” said Seyar Qurishi, an economist.

Earlier, foreign media reported that the value of the afghani increased by 14% in the past year.