DAB Governor meets China Ambassador to Kabul

KABUL (BNA): Noor Ahmad Agha, the governor of Da Afghanistan Bank, and Zhao Xing, the China Ambassador to Kabul, discussed the expansion of financial and banking cooperation between their two countries.

During the meeting, DAB Governor mentioned the Bank’s efforts in establishing strong ties with prestigious international financial institutions. He emphasized the bank’s commitment to enhancing technical cooperation in the financial sector and facilitating business operations for local entrepreneurs.

Ambassador Xing expressed China’s readiness to bolster cooperation with Afghanistan, stating that China is eager to play a constructive role in the economic reconstruction of the country.