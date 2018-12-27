Dabang Khan celebrates 53rd birthday

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: December 27 is a day of celebration for all Salman Khan’s fans as it is Bollywood’s Dabang star’s birthday. The actor has turned 53 and his admirers shared some warm wishes for the hero.

The superstar, as usual, celebrated his auspicious occasion with friends and family at his farmhouse in Panvel, on the outskirts of Mumbai. Along with brothers Sohail and Arbaaz and bro-in-law Aayush Sharma, also present at the party were celebs like Anil Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dia Mirza, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sonu Sood, Mouni Roy, Jimmy Sheirgill and others.

Khan, undoubtedly, is among the biggest stars Indian cinema has seen in the last tow decades. He, in many ways, remains as an undisputed character in the industry too. Khan has been delivering hits consistently for the last several years. Salman is also a mentor to many youngsters, both star kids and otherwise, who want to make a break in Bollywood.

On his auspicious occasion, the Bollywood superstar Khan has reportedly decided to offer “gifts” to his fans across the country. The actor took to Twitter to announce that his popular clothing brand, Being Human, will offer up to 60 per cent discount on all clothing products for just one day on December 27.