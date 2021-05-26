Dabang Khan files defamation suit against critic KRK over ‘Radhe’ review

F.P. Report

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has filed a defamation suit against actor and critic Kamaal R Khan over the latter’s review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

The case has been filed in a Mumbai court and Salman Khan’s legal team has sent a notice to Kamaal to apprise him about the defamation complaint.

Following the defamation case, KRK took to Twitter and urged Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan to withdraw the case.

He also assured Salim Khan that he would not review Salman Khan’s films in the future.

Kamaal tweeted, “Respected @luvsalimkhan Sahab, I am not here to destroy @BeingSalmanKhan films or his career. I review films just for fun. If I know that Salman get affected by my review so I won’t review. If he could have asked me to not review his film So I would have not reviewed”.

He further said “Therefore there is no need to file a case to stop me from reviewing his film. Salim Sir, I am not here to hurt anyone. So I won’t review his film in the future. Pls ask him to not proceed the case. I will delete my review videos also, if you want. Thank you Salim Sahab!”