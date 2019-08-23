Dabangg 3 to be released in four different languages

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: After scoring big at the box-office with his last release Bharat, Salman is all set to return on the big screen with the third instalment of the Dabangg franchise titled Dabangg 3. Salman will return to being Chulbul Pandey, a role that has become pretty popular thanks to the success of the first two installments. While fans are eagerly waiting to catch the film on the big screen, Salman just made an announcement which has increased the excitement tenfold.

The actor recently took to social media and revealed that apart from Hindi, Dabangg 3 will be released in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu apart from Hindi. He wrote, “Chulbul Pandey coming to you on 20th Dec in hindi, kannada, tamil and telugu! #Dabangg3” The actor shared the news along with a picture of himself and his director Prabhu Deva in which both are seen sporting some stylish shades.

Dabangg 3 is produced by Salman Khan and Arbazz Khan, who directed Dabangg 2. The cast and crew are currently shooting the final leg of the film in Jaipur with the film slated to release on December 20 this year.

Courtesy: (Filmfare)