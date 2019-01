KABUL (Pajhwok): Notorious Daesh Commander Khateb Ameer has been killed in foreign forces airstrike in eastern Nangarhar province, an official said on Friday.

Javid Ahmad Ghafoor, spokesman for the Ministry of Defence (MoD), told Pajhwok Afghan News Khateb was coordinated, facilitated attacks in urban areas and was providing explosive materials and logistic support to Daesh.

Ghafoor said the killing of Khateb would help improve security situation in Nangarhar and urban areas.