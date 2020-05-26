Daesh/ISIS official reportedly killed in eastern Syria
BAGHDAD (AA): The leader of the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group in Iraq was killed in an airstrike in eastern Syria, the Iraqi government said on Tuesday.
According to a statement by the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service, Moataz Numan Abdel Nayef Najm al-Jabouri was killed in an airstrike in Syria’s Deir ez-Zour province.
It said the airstrike was carried out by the US-led international coalition using accurate intelligence information provided by Iraq.
The statement said within the terrorist group Al-Jabouri was known as “the governor of Iraq.”
It said he was “the associate leader of the terrorist group [Daesh] ISIS for provinces affairs and was responsible for planning and coordinating external terrorist operations.”
The US-led international coalition has yet to confirm or comment on the news.
In late 2017, Baghdad declared there was no longer any Daesh/ISIS presence in Iraq.
However, the terrorist group still maintains a presence in rural areas of Anbar, Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, and Mosul.
The Iraqi army continues to carry out frequent operations against the group in various parts of the country.