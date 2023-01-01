Dahani returns for Pakistan A tour of Zimbabwe

LAHORE (Agencies): Imran Butt will captain the Pakistan A side, known as the Pakistan Shaheens, for an upcoming tour of Zimbabwe to play Zimbabwe A. Shahnawaz Dahani, who missed the PSL with a finger injury, has also been included in the 16-man squad.

Hussain Talat will serve as the vice-captain, while wicketkeeper Rohail Nazir also returns to the national setup on this tour. Former Under-19 captain Qasim Akram is part of the travelling contingent. Mir Hamza, who recently played three Test matches against England and New Zealand, also travels with the squad, as does 20-year old batter Haseebullah Khan, who played for Zalmi in the PSL this season.

The tour, which comprises two four-day matches and six 50-over games, will start on May 3.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Under-19 squad will travel to Bangladesh at the end of April to play a four-day game, five 50-over matches and a T20. Saad Baig, who captained the side against Bangladesh A in Multan, will reprise that role. The squad also includes fast bowler Aimal Khan, who featured prominently for Quetta Gladiators in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League. Slow left arm bowler Ali Asfand, who played for Central Punjab’s 2nd XI side in 2022, will serve as vice captain. The Under-19 tour kicks off with a four-day match on 30 April in Chattogram, with the sole T20 capping off the tour on 17 May in Rajshahi.



Pakistan Shaheens: Imran Butt (captain), Hussain Talat (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Huraira, Mubasir Khan, Muhammad Umar, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Rohail Nazir (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Shahnawaz Dahani

Pakistan U19: Saad Baig (captain), Ali Asfand (vice-captain), Ahmed Hussain, Aimal Khan, Amir Hussain, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Hamza Nawaz, Mohammad Ibtisam, Mohammad Ismail, Mohammad Tahir, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Obaid Shahid, Sajjad Ali, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain Wahaj Riaz