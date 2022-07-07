Dam breaks in Pishin amid heavy rains

PISHIN (INP): A dam in Pishin district of Balochistan broke due to heavy rains which wreaked havoc throughout the province claiming 39 lives and causing massive damage on Thursday. According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Balochistan, the rescue teams had shifted the people to a safer place before the breakage of Toor Murga Malikar Dam.

The local deputy commissioner and the PDMA teams are there on the spot for the rescue operation, according to the PDMA. “The PDMA’s heavy machinery and ambulances have also been sent to Pishin district for rescue operation,” PDMA Director Faisal Tariq said.

“Relief goods, food, tents, blankets and other items have also been sent to Pishin district,” he added. According to Levies officials, part of the Valin Dam in the Afghan border area of Qamaruddin also broke, causing water to enter low-lying areas and flood 11 homes. The affectees have been shifted to safer places.

Meanwhile, over a dozen small and delay-check dams were swept away in the rainwater in Pishin, Killa Abdullah, Bolan, Mastung and other parts of Balochistan. Traffic remained suspended on Quetta-Jacobabad highway after floods in Machh river.

Adviser to CM Balochistan on Home and PDMA Balochistan Mir Ziaullah Langove has said that 39 precious lives have been lost so far due to monsoon rains in different parts of Balochistan, while damage to property is being estimated. “PDMA Balochistan is in coordination with the Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan and all government agencies to deal with the situation arising out of the unusual rains,” Zia Langau said. He said that the government had already made arrangements for the recent monsoon rains but due to the intensity of the rains and the extraordinary ground realities of the province, there was loss of life and property.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured the Government of Balochistan of federal government’s all possible support to help overcome the losses caused by the heavy rains in the province.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Chief Minister of Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, said the development of Balochistan was among his government’s priorities. During the meeting, they discussed the overall political situation particularly the matters pertaining to Balochistan.

