‘Dangerous for US’: Trump Bashes Biden for ‘Unifying’ Russia and China

WASHINGTON (Sputnik): Trump did not seem to be impressed with the actions of the current US administration, lamenting that they basically did what they should have avoided at all costs – “forced” Russia and China to band together.

Former US President Donald Trump has weighed in on several global political issues during an interview with political commentator Glenn Beck.

The ex-POTUS commented on the revelations about the United States allegedly orchestrating the destruction of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 natural gas pipelines and the apparent improvement in relations between Russia and China.

“I learned this when I was a young student studying history: never let China and Russia unify,” Trump reminisced. “And we have let them unify. We forced them into a unification, and that is the most dangerous thing that can happen to our country.”

He berated the current US leadership for pushing Moscow and Beijing into a situation where the two would have to cooperate more closely with one another, with Trump regarding this improvement in relations between China and Russia as a threat to the United States.

Nord Stream Pipeline

When Beck asked him whether he believes the reports about the US blowing up the Nord Stream, Trump seemed reluctant to pin the blame on anybody, arguing that several countries could have done it, but he did insist that Russia had nothing to do with it.

“It could have been us and it could have been Ukraine and it could have been some third-party country that wants to see trouble,” Trump said. “The one group it wasn’t is Russia – you know, they blame Russia for doing it – this was a main source of massive income for them. They did not blow it up to make a point, that’s the one thing I can tell you for sure.”

In February, American investigative journalist Seymour Hersh accused the US leadership of masterminding the destruction of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 natural gas pipelines in late September 2022.

Citing sources familiar with the planning of the operation, the journalist said the covert op involved US Navy divers planting explosive charges on the pipelines during summer 2022, with the explosives then being detonated remotely three months later.