Dangerous mindset

By and large, it was believed that far-right groups are responsible for hate Muslims campaigns and attacks on them in Britain and mainstream political parties are immune to this venom. However, the façade of liberal values is crumbling. Muslims in Britain had the perception that in the Tori Party may have hidden anti-Muslim elements and Labour Party may be free of such parochial feelings. But the recent survey about Muslim community and statements of Labour Party Muslim MPs reveal Islamophobia in the rank and file of the party.

Afzal Khan MP for Manchester Gorton and the parliamentary chair of the Labour Muslim Network said that Islamophobia within the Labour Party has gone “unnoticed” and “deserved immediate attention.” He emphasised that Labour Party must commit to zero tolerance of Islamophobia and rebuild confidence with its Muslim members. Another MP Apsana Begum said that the party is in denial about Islamophobia. She told ITV News how regularly questions are being asked from her to reaffirm commitment towards British society as if in some way my identity and politics are not compatible.

A report by the Labour Muslim Network (LMN) said 44 percent of those who were surveyed believe that the Labour Party does not take Islamophobia seriously and almost half of them lost confidence in its commitment structure. The investigation reported of ITN News says 59 percent of Muslims do not feel well represented by the party and 37 percent said they witnessed directly Islamophobia within the party.

Islamophobia in the western democracies has taken a racist colour. The legislations passed in some EU countries banning full-face veil, closure of Islamic centers and expulsion of Imams have spell over effect on the hitherto moderate political culture of Britain, although no such law has been passed there. The anti-Muslim undercurrents were there in the Labour Party. The former UK equality watchdog chief, Trevor Phillip was suspended from Labour Party over allegations of Islamophobia in March 2020. He was investigated on his remarks against Muslims dating past years. While speaking to BBC Radio 4’s programme, Mr. Phillip stood by his assertion that Muslims were “different.” He had described the decision of Labour Party to adopt a definition of Islamophobia as agreed by all party parliamentary group on British Muslims as “nonsense.”

The Muslim Council of Britain accused Mr. Phillip of making “incendiary” statements about Muslims that would unacceptable for any other minority. A spokesman for the organisation said, “The impact of Mr. Phillips claims from a privileged vantage point is dangerous, providing a license to far-right ideologues such as Tommy Robinson whom have seized upon these remarks.

Muslims communities that have settled in Europe, Britain and Scandinavian states are very conscious to preserve and protect their belief in Islam, staunchly observe its fundamentals and abide by values of Islamic culture as enshrined in the teaching of the Holy Quran. The worries of western leaders have further compounded by the conversion rate to Islam and increasing number of mosques with thick attendance of worshipers in congregational prayers and centers of Islamic teachings. Islamophobia is being used as political football for attracting voters not only by the politicians in the rank and file of far-right political parties but also the ones in right-of-the-center parties.

Majority leaders of OIC member countries have shown an oblivious attitude towards the surging tide of sentiments against Islam and Muslims in Europe and Brtain. The Islamophobic political leadership in western countriesw is creating a divide on religious lines which will ultimately culminate in ethnic cleansings of Muslim communities there. The Bosnian civil war of early 90s is a classic example. Over the past few years blasphemous caricatures of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) are being published in print media, incidents of desecration of Holy Quran have occurred and legislation have been done to target the values of Muslim culture. It is high time that western leaders and thin tanks are engaged in intellectual dialogue about Islam.