Daniel Craig to get replaced by ‘THIS’ actor as the next James Bond?

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The franchise James Bond enjoys a huge fanbase across the globe. Right from Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Pierce Brosnan to our the current star Daniel Craig, all these actors garnered immense love from the fans for playing the character of the secret agent, who has the ‘Licence to kill’. While we all know that No Time To Die is the last film of Daniel Craig as James Bond, the latest report suggests that Tom Hardy might step into the shoes of James Bond after the exit of Casino Royale star.

Tom Hardy is known for his performances in films like Mad Max, Warrior, Venom, The Revenant, The Dark Knight Rises and Inception. Apparently, the announcement of Tom Hardy coming on board for the 007 series might get announced in November during the release of No Time To Die or might get pushed if the film faces delay due to COVID-19 pandemic.