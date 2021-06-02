Daniel Pearl: SC issues notices to respondents

ISLAMABAD (APP): Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notices to respondents on the petition filed by the federal government against the release of Ahmed Omar Sheikh main accused in murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case filed by the Federal and Sindh government against the release of Ahmed Omar Sheikh.

During the course of proceedings, the court also issued notice to the Sindh government on the petition of three accused in the Daniel Pearl murder case.

The counsel for the accused said that the accused Khalid, Salman Saqib and Arif Sheikh had sent him a letter of complaint. The accused had stated that they were not being provided medical and other facilities in the apartment, he added.

Justice Bandial said that notices were being issued to Sindh government on the complaint of the accused.

Advocate Mahmood Sheikh said that his client Ahmed Omar Sheikh was not allowed to move in the flat.

Additional Advocate General Punjab Faisal Chaudhary assured the court that all facilities would be provided to Ahmed Omar Sheikh.

He assured that there would be no restrictions on Ahmed Omar Sheikh for movement in the apartment.

The counsel said that Ahmed Omar Sheikh was only allowed to meet his son and wife. Ahmed Omar Sheikh was not allowed to meet his mother-in-law, uncle and aunt, he added.

The Attorney General also assured that Ahmed Omar Sheikh would be allowed to meet his mother-in-law, uncle and aunt.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.