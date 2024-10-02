Danish police investigate two blasts near Israel’s embassy in Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) : Danish police said on Wednesday they were investigating two blasts in the vicinity of Israel’s embassy in the northern outskirts of Copenhagen.

“No one has been injured, and we are carrying out initial investigations at the scene,” Copenhagen police said on social media platform X.

“A possible connection to the Israeli embassy, ​​located in the area, is being investigated,” they said.

A large area was cordoned off amid heavy police presence, according to local media reports.

Investigators were seen wearing coverall suits as they combed the scene for evidence, tabloid B.T. reported.

The Israeli embassy was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

Police said they will give an update on the investigation at 0530 GMT.