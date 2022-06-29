Dar gets new Pakistani passport

LONDON (Agencies): Former Finance Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ishaq Dar has received new Pakistani passport sources said on Wednesday. Well-placed sources informed that Dar had received his Pakistani passport after it was reported by the Interior Ministry of Pakistan, soon after the PML-N came into power in April 2022.

Credible sources have shared that Dar would return to Pakistan in the 3rd week of July and arrangements have been made for his travel. Dar’s return to Pakistan was confirmed after the political leadership of PML-N granted him permission to move ahead on this front.

Talking to journalists on Monday, Federal Minister Ayaz Sadiq had said former finance minister Ishaq Dar will face cases registered against him after returning to Pakistan. “No time frame is fixed for the return of Ishaq Dar,” Ayaz Sadiq said in his informal talk with the journalists here today. He said Dar will take oath as a Senator after returning to Pakistan and will face the cases registered against him.

Replying to a question, the federal minister said the incumbent government is not considering replacing Finance Minister Miftah Ismail. It is pertinent to mention here that the former finance minister has left Pakistan four years back and is wanted in Pakistan in multiple cases. Dar was elected as a senator on a technocrat seat from Punjab in 2018. He could not take oath due to his stay in London. However, the SC suspended his membership over his failure to appear in court on May 8, 2018.

