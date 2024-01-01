Dar, Muqam to depart for Kyrgyzstan amid mob attacks

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday decided to send Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan to provide assistance to Pakistani students affected by the recent situation in the country.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam will also accompany the deputy prime minister. Both the ministers would depart for Bishkek on Sunday morning through a special flight, a press release issued by the PM House said. Despite the situation being under control, the delegation is being sent to provide necessary assistance and facilities to the Pakistani students, the news release added.

During his visit, the deputy prime minister will hold meetings with high-level Kyrgyzstan officials and ensure the provision of medical facilities to the injured students. He will also review the arrangements for the safe return of Pakistani students to their homeland.

The prime minister has been closely monitoring the situation throughout the day and he also remained in contact with the Pakistan ambassador in Bishkek. He expressed deep concern over the recent violence against foreign students in Kyrgyzstan and directed that all possible assistance be provided to the affected Pakistani students.

He also instructed that those who wish to return to Pakistan be facilitated to do so at the government expense. The prime minister assured that the government would not leave the students alone in this difficult time and would maintain constant contact between the students and their parents through the embassy.