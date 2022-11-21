Dar orders investigation into tax info leakage

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here Monday directed for immediate investigation into illegal and unwarranted leakage of tax information of the family members of Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

In view of this serious lapse on the part of to-date unknown functionaries, the minister directed the Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Revenue, Tariq Mehmood Pasha to personally lead the investigation the violation of tax law and breach of FBR data, affix responsibility and submit a report within twenty-four hours, said a press statement issued by finance ministry.

The minister took serious notice of the illegal and unwarranted leakage of tax information of the family members of COAS. This is clearly violation of the complete confidentiality of tax information that the law provides, he said.

Court reserves verdict on Ishaq Dar’s acquittal plea: An accountability court in Islamabad on Monday reserved its judgment on a petition filed by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar seeking his acquittal in a NAB case related to assets beyond his known source of income.

The finance minister had submitted three pleas, including the one pertaining to exemption, through his legal counsel last week. The court, after a brief hearing, accepted the minister’s plea for exemption from personal appearance.

Accountability court Judge Mohammad Bashir resumed hearing on the petition today. After hearing arguments from all sides, the judge reserved his verdict. Judge Mohammad Bashir will announce the judgment on the petition tomorrow.

In December 2017, the NAB filed a case against Ishaq Dar accusing him of possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income.

Related