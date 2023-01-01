Dar should clarify if IMF asked Pakistan to give up nuclear weapons: Qureshi

LAHORE (INP): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday questioned Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s statement on nuclear weapons in the Senate, demanding that the senator clarifies whether the International Monetary Fund (IMF) asked for Pakistan to give up its missile system.

Addressing a press conference, Qureshi said that the finance minister was the in-law of the ruling party and his statement on the Senate floor was important.

“This statement has created a new crisis in the country,” the former foreign minister said, adding that the Foreign Office spokesperson had to clarify during her weekly press briefing.

“The spokeswoman says that talks about nuclear power are not on the agenda of talks with any country or financial institution [then] why did Ishaq Dar give this statement on the Senate floor,” Qureshi

questioned.

“Tell us if IMF asked you for a missile system, Ishaq Dar. Why did you make such a big statement on the floor of the house?” asked Qureshi. No one has the right to ask us about our nuclear programme, said Qureshi.

“Our nuclear [weapons] are for our defence,” the PTI leader said, highlighting that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani has also asked the prime minister to give a policy statement on nuclear weapons. Qureshi said that his successor at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, should have issued a clarification.