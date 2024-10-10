Dar urges PTI to postpone Oct 15 protest in national interest

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has said that holding protests during a nationally important event does not send a positive message, urging those wishing to protest to wait until after the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

Talking to media in Islamabad, Dar highlighted Pakistan was fully prepared to welcome participants of the SCO summit, including leaders and delegates form member and observe states.

He emphasised this event marked a significant diplomatic opportunity for Pakistan, occurring after 27 years, with around 1,000 foreign delegates expected.

Dar urged the PTI leadership to postpone its protest planned for October 15, stressing the importance of national unity during such critical international engagements.

The deputy prime minister further stated that the Chinese prime minister will also pay a bilateral visit to Pakistan, while the Indian foreign minister has not requested a bilateral meeting.

He mentioned that all institutions and departments have made excellent arrangements through mutual cooperation, and the SCO Secretary-General will brief the media about the conference.

Dar said that the assumption of Pakistan’s global isolation had been disproven, as the visits of the Malaysian Prime Minister and the Saudi delegation were highly successful, and the Chinese Prime Minister is arriving a day before the meeting.

“Peace and stability in the region are essential for sustainable development. Pakistan has highlighted the issues of Palestine and Kashmir at all international forums, and the process of sending aid to Palestinians is ongoing,” he added.