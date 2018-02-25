Dar vows to return to Pakistan soon

Monitoring Desk

LONDON: Former finance minister Senator Ishaq Dar has said Pakistan is my home and after the treatment he will return to Pakistan.

This he said while visiting Begum Kulsoom Nawaz in London to inquire about her health, who is in London since August Last year for her cancer treatment.

While talking to media persons, Dar said that he is receiving medical treatment in London and will return to my home on the permission of doctors.

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar is a close aide of Pakistan Muslim League-N chief Nawaz Sharif and he is facing case of of possessing assets beyond his declared sources of income.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) file a corruption reference against him in the accountability court on the directives of Supreme Court’s July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

The NAB prosecutor, during the February 23 hearing of the corruption reference against Dar, had informed the court that the bureau will be filing supplementary references against the accused on Monday.

