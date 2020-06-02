Darren Sammy asks ICC, cricket boards to raise voice against racism

ISLAMABAD (APP): West Indies’ T20 World Cup-winning erstwhile skipper and Pakistan Super League franchise Peshawar Zalmi head coach Darren Sammy on Tuesday asked the International Cricket Council ICC and cricket boards to raise their voice against racism.

Sammy’s comments came in the wake of the death in police custody of an unarmed African-American, George Floyd in the USA last week.

In a series of social media posts, Sammy highlighted the sufferings of blacks across the world. “Right now if the cricket world not standing against the injustice against people of colour after seeing that last video of that foot down the next of my brother you are also part of the problem,” he said on his twitter handle.

He said racism was not just limited to America but blacks all across the world had to face the social evil on regular basis.

“@ICC and all the other boards are you guys not seeing what’s happening to ppl like me? Are you not gonna speak against the social injustice against my kind?” he asked.

“This is not only about America. This happens everyday. #BlackLivesMatter now is not the time to be silent. I wanna hear u,” he went on to tweet.

“For too long black people have suffered. I’m all the way in St Lucia and I’m frustrated If you see me as a teammate then you see #GeorgeFloyd Can you be part of the change by showing your support. #BlackLivesMatter,” he added.

Earlier, West Indies explosive batsman Chris Gayle while expressing solidarity with the campaign for rights for black had alleged that he had been facing racist remarks in his career.