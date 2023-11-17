Dar’s leading role in senate leaves PPP concerned

ISLAMABAD (INP): Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has voiced its concern about Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Ishaq Dar’s role as leader of the house in the Senate.

The party, according to a report on Sunday, sought clarification from the interim government regarding Dar’s capacity in which he is functioning as the leader of the upper house, arguing that the situation reflects an alliance between the PML-N and the caretaker set-up.

PPP Secretary-General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari questioned why an independent senator was not appointed for the role by the interim administration to represent the leader of the house in the Senate, as is customary. “The Leader of the House in Senate is the representative of the prime minister in the upper house and he can hoist the flag on his car and his house and why the caretaker government did not appoint any independent senator to represent as the Leader of the House in the Senate,” the senior politician asked.

The PPP veteran also pointed out the close association between caretaker Federal Minister Ahad Cheema, Fawad Hasan Fawad, and PML-N leaders including Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, as well as the Punjab governor’s affiliation with the PML-N. He said that it is responsibility of the establishment, Election Commission of Pakistan and the caretaker government to ensure free, fair and transparent elections.

“The Election Commission of Pakistan and the caretaker government have to prove their impartial attitude and conduct for holding free, fair and transparent elections,” he said, adding that the political and economic stability is linked to free, fair and transparent elections.

The PPP’s secretary general said the negotiations can be held with every party registered with the Election Commission, but the negotiations cannot be held with the enemies of the state. He said the PPP believed in the reconciliation and even made alliance with political opponents for the sake of Constitution and democracy.