Dar’s residence turned into shelter home

F.P. Report.

LAHORE: Former finance minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ishaq Dar’s residence situated in Gulberg Lahore has been converted into a shelter home (Panahgah) homeless and poor citizens.

Social Welfare Department and Baitul Mal have also hanged a board of shelter home at the house consists of 12 rooms and covers an area of four kanals and 17 marlas.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Lahore, Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha also arranged beds for the 12 rooms of the house for homeless and poor citizens.

Earlier, an accountability court had ordered the auction of the Ishaq Dar s Gulberg residence, Hajvery House, and it had set the auction price at Rs180.5 million for the house but failed to find any buyer.