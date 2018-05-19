Dates- most favorite item in iftar carries numerous health benefits

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Following the start of holy month of Ramadan, the demand of Dates as being the most favorite item during ‘iftar’ have increased manifold in Peshawar and is being sold like a hot cake in city’s markets that carries significant health benefits for people.

Despite use of spicy items like Samosas, Pakora, Kachhalo, fresh juices and Dahi Balay in Ramadan, dates is the most favorite item of the every household, restaurants and hotels for breaking of the fast.

All major fruits markets at Firdus, Hasthnagri, Namak Mandi, Qisa Khawani Bazaar, Khyber Bazaar, Hashtnagri, Board area, Cantonment, Nothia, Tehkal, University Town and Hayabatabad were flooded with different types of dates and attracting faithful in large number.

Being the most preferred item in iftari, hectic buying of the commodity is also seen in small and big markets including street outlets and vendors sitting on the roadside and earning two times high in Ramzan compared to normal days.

Senior medical specialist, Professor Dr. Ata Muhammad Khan told APP that dates carried numerous health benefits for human beings especially during Ramadan and urged faithful to use it in iftar parties for their own benefits.

He said importance of dates was also clarified from our religion and making it part of diet will immensely help protect people from serious physical, mental and psychological disorders.

“The research study has proved that Iftar with dates has got great benefits for our nutrition and health system because it is easy to digest,” he explained.

It is clear from research studies that dates decrease the great hunger feeling of fasting person and he doesn’t rush into excessive food eating.

He said dates are very rich with sugary energy and the body is supplied with the most important nutrients, which is sugar that is irreplaceable as a nutrient for the brain cells and nerves.

Dr Ata said dates not only protect fasting person from having constipation as a result of changing meals times or having low fiber amounts in meals but alkaline salts in it also adjust acidity of blood which result from excessiveness eating of meat and carbohydrates.

He said scientific studies showed that eating dates are beneficial for pregnant women and nursing mothers because it contain certain stimulants, which assist in strengthening of the muscles of the womb that can lead to an easier delivery.

Dr Ata said the research had testified that nomadic Arabs, who eat dates on a regular basis, showed an extremely low incidence rate of cancer and heart disease.

Dr Ata said dates contain seven vitamins and eleven minerals whose importance as a dietary supplement was appreciated even by desert people who, for thousands of years, ate dates with goat or camel milk as a complete sustenance.

He said the use of a handful of dates can help improve heart, brains and bones health, regulate cholesterol and blood pressure and treatment of diarrhea.

He remarked that chronic diseases such as respiratory disorders, heart, cancer, anemia, allergies and constipation etc could easily be avoided if we include dates in our diet system.

