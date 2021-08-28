Dav Whatmore to step down as Nepal’s head coach

Kathmandu (Agencies): Dav Whatmore has communicated to Cricket Association of Nepal his wish to resign as head coach of the men’s national team. The next round of ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 matches in Oman on September 19 will be his last assignment. It is understood that 67-year-old Whatmore’s decision was influenced by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has made it difficult for him to see his family.

Whatmore, the former Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Zimbabwe coach, was appointed as Nepal’s head coach in December last year and took charge at the start of 2021 with qualification for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia the primary focus. Nepal failed to qualify for the 2021 edition. Whatmore had taken over after Nepal were without a head coach for around ten months following the resignation of Umesh Patwal.

Nepal are currently sixth in the seven-team CWC League 2 table, with four points from four games. Some of the series in the competition have been affected by the pandemic, and that has meant Oman, the table-toppers at this stage, have played ten games, while USA, currently second on the table, have played 12 games. In Al Amarat in September, Nepal will face the home side and USA, with the hope of moving some way up the table.

Whatmore’s highest honour as coach remains steering Sri Lanka to a 50-over World Cup title in 1996. He then went on to oversee Bangladesh’s rise from 2003-07, guiding them through to the Super Eights of the 2007 50-over World Cup where they knocked out India and also upset South Africa.

In the past, he has also coached India Under-19 and the Kolkata Knight Riders IPL franchise for two seasons as well as Indian domestic side Kerala, who made their first Ranji Trophy semi-finals in 2018-19 under his guidance.