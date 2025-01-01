David Beckham extends olive branch to Brooklyn despite getting snubbed

(Web Desk): David Beckham has offered another olive branch to his eldest son, Brooklyn, amid a family feud.

David was finally knighted yesterday, on June 14, and the football ace and his wife, Victoria, have since been posting on Instagram actively.

In his Instagram stories, David included Brooklyn and shared a photo of him with his eldest son and wrote “I love you” over it. He also tagged the aspiring chef. He shared similar photos with each of his younger kids, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Seven, and wrote the same message to each of them.

David has also been posting all the stories from his loved ones and friends who congratulated him for being knighted. His sons, Cruz and Romeo, also took to their stories to congratulate their dad, but Brooklyn has so far stayed mum on his father’s accomplishment.

Victoria, who has now become Lady Beckham, paid tribute to David yesterday for his achievement, writing, “But now it’s official. Sir @davidbeckham!!! Your dedication to the things that matter most — your country, your work, your passion, and most of all, your family — has never wavered,”

“The way you’ve touched so many lives over the years with kindness and humility speaks volumes about the man you are and continues to inspire us everyday. But above all else, I’m so, so proud to call you mine. I love you so much,” she concluded.

Responding to the post, David tagged all his kids and wrote, “I love you all.”

Lady Beckham also took to Instagram today, June 15, to wish David on Father’s Day, sharing many photos of their family.

While Brooklyn has yet to publicly congratulate David Beckham for his knighthood, sources claim the 26-year-old got the news via news channels like the rest of the world.