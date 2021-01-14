David Hasselhoff’s fully functional KITT car from Knight Rider to be auctioned off

LONDON (Thesun): DAVID Hasselhoff’s fully functional ‘talking’ car from Knight Rider is being auctioned off – and he’ll even deliver it himself to the buyer.

The actor, 68, is selling the Pontiac Firebird Trans Am – a replica of the vehicle from the 80s hit TV show – for at least £350,000.

He is conducting the auction on the Live Auctioneers website, based in Calabasas, California.

He has even pledged to drive the iconic vehicle to its new owner if the price exceeds the reserve by 25 per cent.

Anyone interested in the KITT car has until January 23 to get their bids in.

It’s currently located in the UK and any future owner will have to pay for delivery costs, according to the listing.

There’s already a huge interest in the car and bids have already exceeded close to £350,000, despite initially expected to fetch somewhere between £180,000 to £219,000, according to screencrush.com.

But the legendary actor and singer says that he will be donating parts of the proceeds to some of his favourite charities.

This not the first time the Baywatch star has sold a KITT car to one of his fans.

In 2019, he sold his own version of the Knight Rider motor to a crying man on the Chris Evan’s show.

Speaking on the sale he said: “Well, I had one in my own garage. And a man called me from Turkey, and he was crying, ‘I love you’.

“But he couldn’t speak any English and he wanted to buy my Knight Rider car.

“So I sold it to him for like a hundred fifty thousand bucks for charity. And it’s in Turkey.”

Along with the car, he is also selling another 150 items at the auction.

Other items up for sale include ‘Lunch with the Hoff,’ a meal with the 68-year-old Baywatch star estimated to fetch up to £14,600 and an enormous figurine of the actor from the Spongebob movie for £740,000.

He is also selling another two sets of wheels for those who miss out on the KITT car.

These include his classic 1961 Mercedes-Benz SL190 (£40,000 – £66,000 estimated), and a rare, Hoff-autographed Knight Rider pedal car (£290 -£365 estimated).

A colossal 3D model of the Hoff in a bodysurfing pose known as ‘Big Dave’ which was used as a prop in the 2004 SpongeBob SquarePants film is also listed.

The piece was also exhibited at a 2010 Comedy Central ‘roast’ of the actor and has already reached the midpoint of its £550,000 – £1 million estimate.