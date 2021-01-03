David Schenker will travel to Jordan, Algeria, Morocco

F.P Report

WASHINGTON: David Schenker, Assistant Secretary Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs is all set to travel to Jordan, Algeria, and Morocco, January 3-12 to discuss economic and security cooperation with government leaders.

The U.S State Department confirmed in a press release issued on Sunday.

The press release mentioned that during his trip Assistant Secretary Schenker will underline the United States’ deep commitment to promoting economic prosperity, peace, and stability in the Middle East and North Africa.