Dawn leaks case: Sacked Pervez Rasheed for continuity of democracy in country

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Member National Assembly and son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Captain (retd) Safdar has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) removed Pervez Rasheed as Information minister after the Dawn Leaks case for the continuity of democracy in the country.

MNA Safdar said this to media persons on Wednesday outside the accountability where he appeared for the corruption hearing. He added that Pervez Rasheed was only removed for the smooth democracy and the decision was taken by Nawaz Sharif led government in the better interest of Pakistan.

He claimed that no political party can stand against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and it will get more votes in the upcoming 2018 general elections.

Safrdar added that former premier Nawaz Sharif remarks regarding the 2008 Mumbai attacks was misquoted and it was presented without context.

On the other hand, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Safdar will record statement in the accountability court in Avenfield reference.

Advertisements