De Villiers smashes 50

Dubai (Agencies): AB de Villiers smashed 55 from 22 balls to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. RCB, chasing 178 to win, had fallen to 102-3 and needed 64 from the final 30 balls to register an unlikely win.

De Villiers struck six sixes and one four, including 25 runs from the penultimate over, to change the game. A six off England’s Jofra Archer ensured De Villiers wrapped up the match with two balls to spare.

Australia’s Steve Smith had earlier scored 57 as Rajasthan posted 177-6 from their 20 overs. After dismissing RCB captain Virat Kohli for 43, Rajasthan looked in control of the chase before South Africa’s De Villiers changed the momentum. The result moves RCB to third in the table while Rajasthan remain second from bottom, having lost six of nine matches.