Deadline for 2021 MEN Business Awards extended

MANCHESTER (Agencies): The nomination period for the 2021 MEN Business Awards has been extended – so this is the perfect chance to submit an entry if you haven’t already.

The awards – with headline sponsors Brewin Dolphin, Robert Walters, PwC, CMS, and LDC – will be held on November 18, with nominations closing on May 28.

Over the last year, businesses in and around Manchester have found themselves confronted with a completely unexpected set of obstacles – as the coronavirus pandemic created a changing economic terrain, and set new limits on how businesses could operate.

Despite these sudden challenges, Manchester businesses possess incredible determination and skill – and have worked without fail to ensure that they made it through the year. Many businesses even found that the pandemic prompted them to rethink the way they operated, becoming much more efficient and capable as a result.

It’s this fortitude and spirit for innovation that makes Manchester’s industries so special, and this is what the awards celebrate – so we want to hear from these businesses. If you feel that you or your business accomplished something impressive over the last year, we want you to enter via www.menbusinessawards.co.uk before May 28.