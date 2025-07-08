Deadline for Hajj registration to end tomorrow

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs said on Saturday that only one day remains for mandatory registration for Hajj 2026.

According to details, so far, over 200,000 intending pilgrims have completed their registration. The final deadline for submission has been set for Wednesday, July 9.

A ministry spokesperson clarified that no registration fee is being charged and the process is currently underway at 15 designated banks across the country. Additionally, applicants may also register online from the comfort of their homes.

As per the ministry, registration is compulsory, and only those individuals who submit their applications within the specified time frame will be considered eligible for Hajj. After registration, applicants will be able to choose between the government and private Hajj schemes.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs further stated that the registration process is being conducted in line with the guidelines provided by the Saudi authorities. Complete registration data will be shared with Saudi officials, based on which Pakistan’s Hajj quota will be allocated.