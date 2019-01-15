Deadline for registering cellphones with PTA ends today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The deadline for registering mobile devices under Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s (PTA) Device Identification Registration & Blocking System (DIRBS) ends on Jan 15, said a statement released by PTA.

According to PTA ‘s Assistant Director Public Relations Tayyaba Iftikhar, all cellular phones which are already active on mobile networks and registered under DRIBS will remain operational without service disruption after the deadline ends.

“Even non-compliant devices in operation prior to this date will be tied to these numbers and will remain operational till the useful life of the device,” she added.

Sources relayed that PTA developed DRIBS in line with the Telecom policy 2015 issued by the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecom section 9.6 to curtail counterfeit mobile phone usage, curb mobile phones theft apart from protecting consumer interest.

Citizens can find out the status of their devices by messaging their device’s 15 digits IMEI number to 8484. Cellular phone status can also be checked through the PTA website or by downloading the DRIBS android mobile application.