Deadlock between govt-farmers talks continues

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday termed the farmers protest without any justification. A deadlock between the government and the protesting farmers continued as another round of talks ended without any result today. “The farmers leaders were informed about the situation in a meeting,” interior minister said.

“A Cabinet Committee working over the electricity bills of the agricultural tube wells,” he said. “The committee will sit again on Monday and will consider over all suggestions,” minister said. “The government is serious over legitimate demands of the farmers and has already accepted postponement of the payments of tube well bills,” he said. “A notification to this respect has already been issued, protest over the matter is unjustified,” he said.

“Protest is impermissible in Red Zone by farmers, any other group or party,” minister said. “The law will come into motion against those marching on the Red Zone,” interior minister warned. “The Supreme Court has clearly ruled against any protest in the Red Zone,” he added. Talking to journalists earlier, representatives of Kisan Ittehad said that the interior minister adopted a threatening attitude during the negotiations. The farmers claimed that the deliberations were halted as the government refused to accept their demands.

The Kissan Ittehad has vowed to continue the protest till the fulfilment of demands, warning of marching towards the red zone. It is pertinent to mention here that the protest of farmers in Islamabad, who have gathered under the umbrella of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, has entered fourth day. The farmers were demanding the restoration of the previous tubewell electricity tariff of Rs5.3 per unit and abolishing all taxes and adjustments.